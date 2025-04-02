Schiff Will Place Hold On Ed Martin Nom Citing ‘Demolished’ Firewalls Between WH And DOJ

Senate Judiciary Committee member Adam Schiff (D- CA) announced on Tuesday his intention to place a hold on the nomination of President Donald Trump’s nominee for D.C. U.S. Attorney Ed Martin.

In an April 1 statement explaining his decision, Schiff said Martin has “demolished the firewalls between the White House and his own office within the Department of Justice.”

“Confirming him to serve permanently in the role he has already abused in his interim capacity would cross the prosecutorial Rubicon that every single Senator would come to regret and that would threaten the rights of Americans from all walks of life,” he added.

Schiff’s announcement comes only a day after a group of about 100 former assistant U.S. attorneys requested that Senate Judiciary Chairman Sen Chuck Grassley (R-IA) “set a public confirmation hearing,” to allow witnesses to testify against Martin’s confirmation, according to reporting from the New York Times.

Senators have the authority to place a hold on a presidential nominee, which can delay consideration of a nominee like Martin for days or weeks at a time, but won’t necessarily prevent it from moving forward.

“For the past nine weeks, Ed Martin has consistently undermined the independence and abused the power of the U.S. Attorney’s office in DC — openly threatening and intimidating political opponents, dismissing charges against his own clients, firing public servants for their roles in legitimate investigations, and using his office as a cudgel to chill dissent and free speech,” Schiff said.

Since Trump has taken office, Martin has consistently gone after Trump’s perceived political enemies as he carries out the president’s retribution agenda.

“No one embodies Donald Trump’s personal weaponization of the Justice Department more than Ed Martin,” Schiff said in his statement.

Earlier this year, as previously reported by TPM, Martin threatened both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Rep. Robert Garcia (D-CA) with potential investigations into remarks they made criticizing the Trump administration, or, in Schumer’s case, years-old remarks criticizing Supreme Court justices. The statute of limitations on Schumer’s speech ultimately ran out before Martin could take the effort any further.

And most recently, Martin launched an inquiry to try to invalidate the pardons Joe Biden issued in the final months of his presidency, according to the New York Times. In an attempt to further undermine Trump’s perceived political enemies, Martin has been sending letters to former Biden-era staffers and Biden family members to build a case proving that Biden was not mentally fit to consent to the pardons that he had issued.

Martin, who has a long history of election denialism and who has himself defended a January 6 defendant, has also retaliated against career prosecutors involved in cases related to January 6 since taking over as interim D.C. USA. Martin recently announced the creation of a special unit, known as the “Special Unit: Election Accountability,” supposedly devoted to investigating the integrity of the country’s election system, while he takes action on another one of Trump’s greatest grievances.