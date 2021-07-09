Latest
PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 21: Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf speaks before former President Barack Obama during a campaign rally for statewide Democratic candidates on September 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Midterm election day is November 6th. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)
Trump Org. CFO Weisselberg Terminated From Leadership Role At Trump Golf Resort

Allen Weisselberg, the Trump Organization’s chief financial officer, arrives to attend his hearing at the criminal court in lower Manhattan in New York on July 1, 2021. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
By
|
July 9, 2021 12:06 p.m.

Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg, who was indicted for tax crimes along with the Trump Organization itself last week, has been terminated as a director of one of ex-President Donald Trump’s golf clubs.

A filing by Companies House, the U.K.’s business registrar, shows that Weisselberg was terminated from his spot at Trump International Golf Club Scotland on Wednesday.

He is also no longer a “person with significant control” of the resort, according to a separate filing.

Weisselberg’s termination came less than a week after a Manhattan grand jury handed him and the Trump Organization a criminal indictment for an alleged tax evasion scheme in which the executive would receive untaxed perks, including leases on Mercedes Benz cars and rent at a luxury building in New York.

Prosecutors have been trying to get Weisselberg, who has pleaded not guilty, to flip on Trump. The company has also pleaded not guilty.

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
