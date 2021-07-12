LIVE COVERAGE

Michigan Judge Holds Sanctions Hearing On 2020 Election Conspiracy Mongers

July 12, 2021
U.S. District Judge Linda Parker for the Eastern District of Michigan is holding a hearing Monday morning on whether or not to sanction some of the loudest propagators of the most brazenly absurd conspiracy theories around the 2020 election.

Judge Parker denied a request from attorneys Lin Wood, Sidney Powell, and others to have an attorney represent them at the hearing. So, on Monday, the pro-Trump attorneys who sought to cast doubt over the 2020 results are appearing over Zoom regarding a measure of accountability over conspiracies about a stolen election.

