Staff At Minnesota Deportation Hub Received ‘Obscene’ Trump-Themed Challenge Coins Adorned With Skulls

Federal employees involved in the massive operation that led to a surge of deportations and detentions around Minneapolis in recent months have received a souvenir from the controversial mission. A federal worker provided TPM with images of a challenge coin that was given to employees from various government agencies at the B.H. Whipple Federal Building Minnesota, which holds a detention center and has served as a headquarters for ICE agents and others involved in the controversial Minneapolis operation, which was dubbed “Metro Surge.” The commemorative token includes portraits of President Donald Trump and a person who appears to be White House Border Czar Tom Homan glaring out from under a skull.

The federal employee who provided TPM with images of the coin requested anonymity to avoid retaliation; TPM verified that the person has worked in the building. We have redacted some potentially identifying information from the images of the coin. According to the worker, the coin was distributed within the building this month. The person was not aware who made the coin.

Challenge coins like this one have been created by top officials, agencies, private, not-for-profit employee associations within the Department of Homeland Security, and less official sources including unions, political groups, and merchandisers. The White House referred questions about the Metro Surge challenge coin to DHS, which oversees ICE and many of the other key agencies involved in immigration enforcement. A DHS spokesperson provided a statement stressing that Customs and Border Protection has a process for reviewing and approving “branded merchandise,” including challenge coins.

“All external publications, videos, and branded merchandise, including coins and patches, must be reviewed and approved by the CBP Publication and Branding Review Board prior to printing, purchasing, or listing for sale,” the spokesperson said, adding, “This process ensures compliance with DHS branding guidelines and CBP policy. When CBP becomes aware of coins or patches that may not have been properly approved, we look into the matter and take appropriate action.”

The spokesperson did not immediately respond to follow up questions asking if the coin was external material, if it had been approved, or whether they would be reviewing the matter.

One side of the coin features a skull, which has glowing eyes, a helmet, and mask. That grim visage, which is flanked by a pair of assault rifles, appears above the words: “OPERATION METRO SURGE MINNESOTA” and “ONE NATION UNDER GOD.” Trump and a figure who appears to be Homan are depicted below the text along with an American flag, flames, a police dog, and a row of masked agents in tactical gear bearing the names of different Department of Homeland Security agencies and units that have played a key role in the White House’s mass deportation efforts. The different groups highlighted on the coin include the Border Patrol as well as two of that agency’s elite units, BORTAC and BORSTAR, which have played a particularly prominent role in the use of force against civilians that has accompanied the Trump administration’s immigration enforcement operations in urban areas.

Operation Metro Surge, which began in December 2025, included daily deportation flights, thousands of arrests, the detention of U.S. citizens, and at least three shootings by ICE agents including the killings of activists Renee Good and Alex Pretti. These heavy handed tactics led to a widespread outcry. While Operation Metro Surge was officially wound down in February, ICE has maintained an increased presence in the Minneapolis area and stepped up immigration enforcement has continued.

The challenge coin distributed at the Whipple Building seemingly revels in the violence that occurred in conjunction with Operation Metro Surge. On the flip side, the token showcases another helmeted skull with glowing eyes looming over officers in tactical gear carrying a U.S. flag amid an explosion, burning buildings, and a low flying military helicopter. The base of the coin features the text “METRO SURGE URBAN OPERATIONS.”

Challenge coins are a longstanding tradition among government agencies, particularly in law enforcement and the military. They commemorate different offices and operations. These tokens are given to participants in various efforts. They are also distributed by officials to their associates. The coins have proved popular among Trump administration officials including the president, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, and FBI Director Kash Patel, who designed his own custom piece featuring the Punisher logo. Over the years, some of the coins that appear to celebrate violent imagery have proved controversial.

Whether this coin came from an official source or underwent an official review, its distribution in a federal building is a notable indication of the culture within the agencies involved in Trump’s immigration enforcement surge. The imagery depicted on the coin is a clear indication that at least some elements of this group revel in their increased militarization and reputation for aggression.

The federal worker who provided TPM with the images of the coin distributed at the Whipple Building said they felt the souvenir was inappropriate given its seeming glorification of the violence that accompanied “Metro Surge” in Minneapolis.

“It says ‘urban operations.’ That’s operations against American civilians. They’re celebrating that,” the worker said, adding, “It’s obscene. It’s wrong.”

TPM is interested in learning more about this coin and other similar tokens. If you have information about challenge coins please do not hesitate to get in touch with us on Signal.

View the “Operation Metro Surge” challenge coin below.