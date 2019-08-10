Scarborough Thinks Something ‘Russian’ Is Going On With Epstein’s Death

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough took to Twitter shortly after news of Jeffrey Epstein’s death broke Saturday morning to theorize about… a Russian connection?

In a series of tweets, Scarborough expressed his skepticism behind reports of Epstein dying from an apparent suicide in his New York City jail cell overnight.

Scarborough went so far to imply that the suicide explanation seemed “predictably … Russian” and “bullshit.”

Authorities couldn’t keep Epstein alive by putting him under 24 hour surveillance? How convenient for a lot of rich and powerful men. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 10, 2019

He reportedly tried to kill himself two weeks ago. And is allowed to finish the job now? Bullshit. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 10, 2019

Powerful Democratic and Republican figures breathing a huge sigh of relief—as well as a Harvard professor or two. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 10, 2019

The rich and powerful get away with raping young girls…again. — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) August 10, 2019

Scarborough had also retweeted other Epstein death skeptics such as creator of the show Billions Brian Koppelman.