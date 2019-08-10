Latest
news

Scarborough Thinks Something ‘Russian’ Is Going On With Epstein’s Death

Steven Senne/AP
By
August 10, 2019 12:14 pm
MSNBC host Joe Scarborough took to Twitter shortly after news of Jeffrey Epstein’s death broke Saturday morning to theorize about… a Russian connection?

In a series of tweets, Scarborough expressed his skepticism behind reports of Epstein dying from an apparent suicide in his New York City jail cell overnight.

Scarborough went so far to imply that the suicide explanation seemed “predictably … Russian” and “bullshit.”

Scarborough had also retweeted other Epstein death skeptics such as creator of the show Billions Brian Koppelman.

