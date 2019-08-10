Epstein Found Dead In His NYC Jail Cell

Accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein died from an apparent suicide in his New York City jail cell overnight, according to ABC News and the New York Times Saturday morning.

Three law enforcement officials told ABC News Saturday that Epstein had hanged himself in the federal lockup where he had been held pending trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The New York Times and New York Post reported Saturday that a gurney carrying a man who looked like Epstein was wheeled out of the Manhattan Correctional Center around 7:30 a.m. The ambulance transporting the body went to New York Downtown Hospital.

Epstein’s death comes two weeks after he was found lying in the fetal position in his jail cell in New York City semi-conscious with neck injuries. Epstein was reportedly placed on suicide watch soon after the incident.

Epstein was arrested last month and charged with operating a sex trafficking ring of underage girls in the early 2000s.