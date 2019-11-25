Rick Perry Believes Trump Is The ‘Chosen One’

Latest
US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry delivers a statement after signing an agreement with Estonian, Lithuanian and Latvian counterparts on strengthening energy cooperation between the US and the Baltic States during a m... US Secretary of Energy Rick Perry delivers a statement after signing an agreement with Estonian, Lithuanian and Latvian counterparts on strengthening energy cooperation between the US and the Baltic States during a meeting in Vilnius, Lithuania, on October 6, 2019. - The United States and Baltic states on October 6, 2019 agreed to beef up cooperation to protect the Baltic energy grid from cyber attacks as they disconnect from the Russian electricity grid. (Photo by Petras Malukas / AFP) (Photo by PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
November 25, 2019 9:55 a.m.
Outgoing Energy Secretary Rick Perry believes President Trump has a higher calling.

During a preview of an interview aired on “Fox and Friends” Sunday, Perry said that he told Trump that he was God’s “chosen one” — a phrase that he appeared to borrow from a boast the President once made of himself.

Last August, Trump drew backlash for saying that he was the “chosen one” meant to fix the U.S. economy and trade relations during an impromptu gaggle with reporters. Trump’s remarks came just hours after he tweeted a conspiracist’s quote about him being the “King of Israel” and the “second coming of God.” The President soon after said it was “fake news” that anyone took his remarks seriously.

“God’s used imperfect people all through history. King David wasn’t perfect. Saul wasn’t perfect. Solomon wasn’t perfect,” Perry said.

Perry then recalled what led him to tell Trump that he was “the chosen one.”

“And I actually gave the President a little one pager on those Old Testament kings about a month ago and I shared it with him,” Perry said. “I said, ‘Mr. President, I know there are people that say you said you were the chosen one and I said, ‘You were.’”

Perry added that he told Trump that “if you’re a believing Christian, you understand God’s plan for the people who rule and judge over us on this planet in our government.”

Last month, it was reported that Perry eyed his resignation in the wake of getting roped into the Ukraine scandal, which involved Perry and Rudy Giuliani reportedly wielding their influence in Ukraine’s natural gas sector. Soon after, Perry was also subpoenaed as part of the House’s ongoing impeachment inquiry.

Watch Perry’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
