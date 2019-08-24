Latest
Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, with son Nathan Davis, a deputy clerk, reads a statement to the press outside the Rowan County Courthouse on Sept. 14, 2015 in Morehead, Ky. Davis did not interfere with marriage licenses issued after she returned to work. (Pablo Alcala/Lexington Herald-Leader/TNS)
Trump Was Just Being Sarcastic About Thinking He’s The ‘Chosen One,’ Okay?

Scott Olson/Getty Images North America
By
August 24, 2019 9:56 am
President Trump said it was “fake news” that anyone took his remarks about being the “chosen one” on the U.S. economy and chided reporters for even taking him seriously.

Just as he landed in France he was asked to clarify his remarks, which he made during an impromptu gaggle with reporters earlier this week. Trump said he was the “chosen one” meant to fix the U.S. economy and it’s trade relations with other countries, as he gazed up at the sky and smiled. The remarks came just hours after he tweeted quoting a conspiracist’s remarks about him being the “King of Israel” and the “second coming of God.”

“Let me tell you,” Trump started, “you know exactly what I meant. It was sarcasm. It was joking. We were all smiling. And the question like that is just fake news. You’re just a faker.”

He later tweeted calling out the “fake news” for claiming he has a “Messiah complex.”

