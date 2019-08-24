Trump Was Just Being Sarcastic About Thinking He’s The ‘Chosen One,’ Okay?

President Trump said it was “fake news” that anyone took his remarks about being the “chosen one” on the U.S. economy and chided reporters for even taking him seriously.

Just as he landed in France he was asked to clarify his remarks, which he made during an impromptu gaggle with reporters earlier this week. Trump said he was the “chosen one” meant to fix the U.S. economy and it’s trade relations with other countries, as he gazed up at the sky and smiled. The remarks came just hours after he tweeted quoting a conspiracist’s remarks about him being the “King of Israel” and the “second coming of God.”

“Let me tell you,” Trump started, “you know exactly what I meant. It was sarcasm. It was joking. We were all smiling. And the question like that is just fake news. You’re just a faker.”

He later tweeted calling out the “fake news” for claiming he has a “Messiah complex.”

….having fun. I was smiling as I looked up and around. The MANY reporters with me were smiling also. They knew the TRUTH…And yet when I saw the reporting, CNN, MSNBC and other Fake News outlets covered it as serious news & me thinking of myself as the Messiah. No more trust! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2019