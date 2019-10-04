Latest
32 mins ago
This Is Normal! Trump Claims Foreign Political Pressure Campaigns Happen ‘All The Time’
2 hours ago
Explosive Texts Show U.S. Pushed Ukraine To Investigate In Exchange For WH Visit
13 hours ago
CNN: Trump Mentioned Biden, Warren During Call With Chinese President In June

Rick Perry Eyes Exit Just As He Gets Roped Into Ukraine Scandal

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry visits "Mornings With Maria" with Anchor Maria Bartiromo at Fox Business Network Studios on September 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochl... NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry visits "Mornings With Maria" with Anchor Maria Bartiromo at Fox Business Network Studios on September 24, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 4, 2019 9:49 am
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Another one bites the dust.

In the wake of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) sending a letter to Energy Secretary Rick Perry about his U.S.-Ukrainian dealings, a resignation is reportedly in the cards for the Trump administration official who has largely flown under the radar prior to the scandal.

According to reports from Politico and the New York Times late Thursday, Perry is expected to announce his resignation within the next two months. Politico, who first broke the news, reported that three people familiar with his plans said that Perry will resign by the end of November. The Times reported that Perry intends to announce in the coming weeks that he will leave the administration in December, citing two people familiar with his plans.

The unfolding Ukraine scandal was not part of Perry’s calculus to leave the administration, according to Politico.

Politico reported that Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette is expected to replace Perry. The Times reported that Perry would most likely go into the private sector in the energy industry.

The letter Menendez, the ranking member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, sent to Perry Tuesday put a spotlight on Perry’s trip May 2019 trip to Ukraine when he led a U.S. delegation.

Menendez’s letter cited a section of the whistleblower complaint detailing that Perry “made clear” to Ukrainian officials that President Donald Trump was holding back until he could assess how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would act in office.

In the letter, Menendez asked if Perry ever conveyed messages to Zelensky about “corruption” or investigating Trump’s political opponents.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is TPM's front page editor, based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: