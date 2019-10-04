Rick Perry Eyes Exit Just As He Gets Roped Into Ukraine Scandal

Another one bites the dust.

In the wake of Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) sending a letter to Energy Secretary Rick Perry about his U.S.-Ukrainian dealings, a resignation is reportedly in the cards for the Trump administration official who has largely flown under the radar prior to the scandal.

According to reports from Politico and the New York Times late Thursday, Perry is expected to announce his resignation within the next two months. Politico, who first broke the news, reported that three people familiar with his plans said that Perry will resign by the end of November. The Times reported that Perry intends to announce in the coming weeks that he will leave the administration in December, citing two people familiar with his plans.

The unfolding Ukraine scandal was not part of Perry’s calculus to leave the administration, according to Politico.

Politico reported that Deputy Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette is expected to replace Perry. The Times reported that Perry would most likely go into the private sector in the energy industry.

The letter Menendez, the ranking member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, sent to Perry Tuesday put a spotlight on Perry’s trip May 2019 trip to Ukraine when he led a U.S. delegation.

Menendez’s letter cited a section of the whistleblower complaint detailing that Perry “made clear” to Ukrainian officials that President Donald Trump was holding back until he could assess how Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky would act in office.

In the letter, Menendez asked if Perry ever conveyed messages to Zelensky about “corruption” or investigating Trump’s political opponents.