Latest
UNITED STATES - MAY 12: Rep. Ted Yoho, R-Fla., makes his way past media set up outside of the Republican National Committee Chair before a meeting between Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Speaker Paul D. Ryan, R-Wis., and RNC Chairman Reince Priebus, May 12, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago
GOPer On Foreign Affairs Committee Admits He Hasn’t Gone To A Single Impeachment Hearing
2 hours ago
Vindman, Subject Of Xenophobic Attacks, Was Featured In Ken Burns’ ‘America’ In ’80s
WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 07: U.S. Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV) speaks to members of the media as he leaves after a House Republican Conference meeting June 7, 2018 on Capitol in Washington, DC. House GOPs gathered for a conference meeting to discuss immigration. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
2 hours ago
GOP Rep. Clashes With CNN Reporter: ‘If You Want To Interview Yourself, Go Right Ahead’

Kushner Dismisses House’s Impeachment Inquiry As ‘Silly Games’

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25 : Senior Advisor Jared Kushner listens as Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with President Donald J. Trump before signing a presidential proclamation on Golan Heights in the... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25 : Senior Advisor Jared Kushner listens as Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu speaks with President Donald J. Trump before signing a presidential proclamation on Golan Heights in the Diplomatic Reception Room at the White House on Monday, March 25, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 29, 2019 5:46 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner dismissed the impeachment inquiry as “silly games” ahead of an expected full House vote on the process for impeachment.

Citing an interview with Israel’s Channel 13, CNN reported Tuesday afternoon that Kushner has continued to insist that Trump “hasn’t done anything wrong” and that “the American people are sick and tired” of how the Democrats have investigated the President “over and over and over again.”

“They’ve been trying to impeach the President for the last three years or get him out of office and they have been unsuccessful at that,” Kushner said, according to CNN. “The best thing going for the President is that he hasn’t done anything wrong.”

Kushner, who was in Israel meeting with government officials, also said during the interview that if Congress wants to “play silly games, we’ll obviously deal with that in an appropriate manner” and that “we’re not going to let that distract us as an administration.”

Earlier Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Kushner has been urging White House aides to remain calm amid the impeachment inquiry. Kushner’s primary message to the aides is that Trump will get through the process given how he withstood special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: