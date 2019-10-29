Kushner Dismisses House’s Impeachment Inquiry As ‘Silly Games’

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner dismissed the impeachment inquiry as “silly games” ahead of an expected full House vote on the process for impeachment.

Citing an interview with Israel’s Channel 13, CNN reported Tuesday afternoon that Kushner has continued to insist that Trump “hasn’t done anything wrong” and that “the American people are sick and tired” of how the Democrats have investigated the President “over and over and over again.”

“They’ve been trying to impeach the President for the last three years or get him out of office and they have been unsuccessful at that,” Kushner said, according to CNN. “The best thing going for the President is that he hasn’t done anything wrong.”

Kushner, who was in Israel meeting with government officials, also said during the interview that if Congress wants to “play silly games, we’ll obviously deal with that in an appropriate manner” and that “we’re not going to let that distract us as an administration.”

Earlier Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reported that Kushner has been urging White House aides to remain calm amid the impeachment inquiry. Kushner’s primary message to the aides is that Trump will get through the process given how he withstood special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe.