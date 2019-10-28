You Asked For It, GOP: Full House Will Vote On The Process For Impeachment

On the heels of a court ruling affirming that the House does not need a floor vote to launch an impeachment inquiry, Democrats will do so anyway.

A resolution on the impeachment process will be considered by the Rules Committee on Wednesday, the committee’s chairman, Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), announced Monday. The text of the resolution has not been released in full yet.

“As committees continue to gather evidence and prepare to present their findings, I will be introducing a resolution to ensure transparency and provide a clear path forward, which the Rules Committee will mark up this week,”McGovern said in his announcement.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said in a letter to her caucus that the resolution “establishes the procedure for hearings that are open to the American people, authorizes the disclosure of deposition transcripts, outlines procedures to transfer evidence to the Judiciary Committee as it considers potential articles of impeachment, and sets forth due process rights for the President and his Counsel.”

She said the vote will happen this week, reportedly as soon as Thursday.

The House Rules’ summary of the coming resolution described it as, “Directing certain committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America, and for other purposes.”

The White House and Republicans in Congress have claimed that the House impeachment inquiry — which is looking at President Trump’s Ukraine pressure campaign aimed at smearing is political rivals — is illegitimate because it was not opened with a full House vote.

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement after the news of the vote plans that “Speaker Pelosi is finally admitting what the rest of America already knew – that Democrats were conducting an unauthorized impeachment proceeding, refusing to give the President due process, and their secret, shady, closed door depositions are completely and irreversibly illegitimate.”

A federal judge dismantled the claim that a floor vote was necessary to launch an impeachment probe, in a court decision Friday that ordered the Justice Department to produce for the House the grand jury material used in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

Pelosi in her letter said the GOP argument was “apparently” made up “out of whole cloth” … “in order to justify its unprecedented cover-up, withhold key documents from multiple federal agencies, prevent critical witnesses from cooperating, and defy duly authorized subpoenas.”

“We are taking this step to eliminate any doubt as to whether the Trump Administration may withhold documents, prevent witness testimony, disregard duly authorized subpoenas, or continue obstructing the House of Representatives,” she said.

Read the full Pelosi letter below: