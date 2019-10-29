Kushner Tells WH Aides Trump Can Overcome Impeachment Because He Withstood Mueller Probe

President Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is reportedly leading the messaging efforts on impeachment inside the White House, urging aides to remain calm, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Kushner’s primary message to those anxious in the West Wing: Trump withstood special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, he can handle this, according to the WSJ.

During recent impeachment meetings at the White House, Kushner has attempted to quell anxiety, classifying the impeachment inquiry as just another hit in a string of partisan attacks against Trump’s presidency. He’s also told aides that the “facts are in the White House’s favor” and the administration doesn’t need to be as on the defensive, according to the WSJ.

Kushner has also led the charge to look into hiring an aide to help with communication between the White House and Congress. The shortlist for that position includes Tony Sayegh, a former Treasury Department spokesman and Pam Bondi, a former Florida attorney general.

White House acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and his team in the Office of Management and Budget have looked to Kushner for advice on how to react to impeachment-related developments in the news.