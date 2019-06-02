GOPer Jim Jordan Supports Having Mueller Testify: ‘I Got Questions For Him’

Ranking House Oversight Committee member Jim Jordan (R-OH) said on Sunday that he supports having special counsel Robert Mueller testify in front of Congress.

Mueller said on Wednesday that any testimony that he would give to Congress wouldn’t go beyond anything he’s already said in his report on the Russia probe. House Democrats such as Judiciary Committee chair Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) said they still want Mueller to testify regardless, while Senate Judiciary Committee chair Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and fellow committee member John Kennedy (R-LA) have shut the door on the Russia probe.

That’s where Jordan breaks with his Republican colleagues in the Senate.

“You just said you wanted to hear from Robert Mueller, so you believe he should testify?” George Stephanopoulos asked Jordan.

“That’s up to Jerry Nadler,” the GOP lawmaker replied. “I know this, I got questions for him.”

However, Jordan said that his line of questioning would focus on the origins of the Russia probe, which Republicans claim sprung from “anti-Trump bias” at the FBI.

“I think the one question most Americans want to know: When did you first learn there was no collusion?” Jordan said.

Watch the congressman’s interview below: