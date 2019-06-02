Kennedy Tells Dems To ‘Go To Amazon Online’ And ‘Buy A Spine’ On Impeachment

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) is apparently at the end of his rope with his Democratic colleagues.

During a Sunday appearance on “Face the Nation,” Kennedy ranted that Democrats need to hurry up and make a decision on whether they want to impeach President Donald Trump or not.

“You know, if you want to do it, go to Amazon online, buy spine, and do it,” Kennedy said. “But go hard or go home. If you’re not going to do it, then let us get back to work.”

“I hate to waste a year and a half,” he complained.

The Republican senator, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, also walked back his previous call for special counsel Robert Mueller to testify publicly in front of Congress, now saying that he doesn’t “think it will do any good.”

“He clearly doesn’t want to,” Kennedy said, citing Mueller’s comments during his press conference last week. “If you make him testify, he going to say ‘Read my report.'”

Watch Kennedy below: