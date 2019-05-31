news Russia Probe

Nadler Still Wants Mueller To Testify On TV To Gin Up Public Impeachment Support

May 31, 2019 2:56 pm

Following the reasoning of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) acknowledged the political nature of impeachment on Friday, saying that the Democrats will have to win over the American people to have a shot at a successful proceeding.

And he has a plan to do so.

In an interview with WNYC, Nadler said that he still wants special counsel Robert Mueller to testify — even though Mueller has sworn to only speak about what’s in his report if he’s ultimately hauled before Congress — because doing so would put him before a television audience.

“Part of the function of Congress, just the same as the Watergate hearings 40 years ago, [is] to have a dialogue with the American people so people can make informed decisions and know what’s going on,” Nadler said. “It’s very important that he, to a television audience and to the American people, state it and answer questions about it, even if there is no new information.”

Nadler also said that he intends to meet with Democrats on his committee next week to gauge their appetite for impeachment.

