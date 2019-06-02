Schiff To Push For Subpoenaing Mueller To Testify If He Won’t Do So Voluntarily

House Intelligence Committee chair Adam Schiff (D-CA) said on Sunday that he would recommend subpoenaing special counsel Robert Mueller to testify in front of Congress if Mueller refuses to do so voluntarily.

During an appearance on “This Week,” Schiff asserted that he would still push Mueller to testify on his Russia probe despite the special counsel stating during a rare press conference last week that his testimony wouldn’t provide more information than what was given in his report.

“It’s not enough merely to speak for ten minutes and say ‘I’m not going to answer questions for Congress and the American people,'” Schiff said.

“I hope Bob Mueller will understand, as painful as it may be and as much as it may subject him to further abuse by the White House, he has a final duty here to perform, like any other witness,” he continued. “And it’s my hope that he’ll do so and it’s my hope that he’ll do so voluntary.”

“And if he doesn’t, subpoena?”ABC News reporter George Stephanopoulos asked.

“Well, it will be my recommendation, yes,” the House Intel chair responded. “But I hope that’s not the case.”

