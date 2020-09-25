Latest
New Trump ‘Plan’ Equates KKK And ‘Antifa’
33 mins ago
County Explains Ballot Mistake That Sparked DOJ And MAGA Freakouts
45 mins ago
Is Your State Ready For The Pandemic Election? A Look At AR, CA, IL, NJ, and VT

ICYMI: Your TPM Weekend News Roundup

By TPM Staff
|
September 25, 2020 4:29 p.m.

RIP RBG:

Trump’s Strongman Threat

A Big Ol’ Mess In Pennsylvania

  • As TPM’s executive editor David Kurtz said Thursday: Buckle up, the election news is getting wild with less than 40 days to go.
  • This week we’ve been reporting on a bizarre story out of Luzerne County, Pennsylvania. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania issued a press release Thursday saying it was investigating “potential issues” regarding military ballots in the Pennsylvania county. The announcement of the ongoing investigation, along with the selective release of information about it, raised eyebrows among former DOJ officials, TPM’s Tierney Sneed reported.
  • The story got more confusing after U.S. Attorney David Freed sent a letter to a local election official. The letter seemed to acknowledge that the issue stemmed from a mistake, rather than a criminal conspiracy, but it left hanging the notion that there was some malicious intent.
  • On Friday, ABC News reported that Attorney General Bill Barr briefed Trump on the matter, which set off the chain reaction of events that led to the initial bizarre press release.
  • Finally, Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri explained the situation, saying a temporary seasonal contractor had “incorrectly discarded” the Uniformed Military and Overseas Voters Act (UMOVA) ballots into the trash.

