WATCH: Trump Pays Respects To Ginsburg Amid Chants Of 'Vote Him Out'

US President Donald Trump pays his respects to US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she lies in repose in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2020.
By
|
September 24, 2020 10:51 a.m.

President Trump got an earful as he arrived at the Supreme Court Thursday to pay respects for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. A crowd gathered outside loudly booed and chanted “vote him out!” as Trump stood with his arms folded in front of him.

Appearing alongside first lady Melania Trump, the President wore a mask as he stood in front of Ginsburg’s casket, as well as a crowd that appeared upset with his appearance as he vowed to replace her before the November presidential election — a controversial move that goes against Ginsburg’s reported “fervent” dying wish that she “not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Trump’s paying of respects to Ginsburg also comes on the heels of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) appearing to gain enough votes earlier this week to proceed with a floor vote to fill Ginsburg’s seat.

Summer Concepcion
