Hope Hicks Arrives On Capitol Hill

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks arrived on Capitol Hill Wednesday, escorted by a security detail, to testify in private before the House Judiciary Committee.

Hope Hicks arrives to testify before the House Judiciary Committee pic.twitter.com/WV7IGX2W03 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 19, 2019

The full transcript of her testimony is due 48 hours after she speaks, though members of the committee may start talking about it earlier.

Democrats plan to ask her about incidents in the Mueller report, as well as President Donald Trump’s hush money payments, though Trump’s lawyer has been trying to curtail those lines of questioning.

Hicks started turning over documents earlier this month despite the White House’s instruction for her to ignore the committee’s subpoenas.