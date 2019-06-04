With Trump Order Barring WH Docs, Hicks Turning Over Campaign Docs To Congress

Hope Hicks has been instructed by the White House not to comply with a House Judiciary Committee subpoena, but the former aide to President Trump has begun turning over some of the requested documents, Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) said Tuesday.

The documents she is producing are related to the Trump campaign, according to Nadler, and therefore not necessarily in defiance of the White House’s instruction, which reportedly objected to her production of documents from her time in the administration.

Nonetheless, Nadler thanked Hicks for “that show of good faith” in a statement Tuesday, that still stressed that, “Federal law makes clear that the documents we requested—documents that left the White House months ago—are no longer covered by executive privilege, if they ever were.”

Additionally, Ann Donaldson — a former aide to ex-White House Counsel Don McGahn who copious notes that played prominently in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report — has also been instructed by the White House not to comply with the committee’s document subpoena, Nadler said.

“The President has no lawful basis for preventing these witnesses from complying with our request,” Nadler said. “We will continue to seek reasonable accommodation on these and all our discovery requests and intend to press these issues when we obtain the testimony of both Ms. Hicks and Ms. Donaldson.”