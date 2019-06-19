Dems To Shower Hope Hicks With Questions About Obstruction-y Episodes

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks is due before the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday where she will likely be peppered with questions about incidents of President Donald Trump’s possible obstruction in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

According to Politico, White House Counsel Pat Cipollone said Tuesday that Hicks is immune from talking about her White House tenure or time on the transition team in an attempt to curtail the Democrats’ lines of questioning. However, Democrats maintain that they will not respect executive privilege claims until Trump formally puts them in writing.

Some members on the committee also plan to ask her about Trump’s hush money payments to various women.

The transcript of the hearing is slated to be released 48 hours after the testimony, though members of the committee may start talking about it before then.

Hicks started turning over documents to the committee earlier this month, though the White House told her not to comply with the subpoena.