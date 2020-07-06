Latest
34 mins ago
Int’l Students Taking Online Classes Because Of COVID Can’t Stay In U.S., ICE Says
1 hour ago
Stone Shares A ‘300’ Meme To Again Attack Judge, Prove His Loyalty
FILE - This file image made from May 25, 2020 video provided by Christian Cooper, shows Amy Cooper with her dog talking to Christian Cooper in Central Park in New York. Amy Cooper, walking her dog who called the police during a videotaped dispute with Christian Cooper, a Black man, was charged Monday, July 6, 2020, with filing a false report. (Christian Cooper via AP, File)
2 hours ago
White Woman Charged With Filing False Police Report After Calling 911 On Black Bird-Watcher

Grassley Decides To Skip RNC Because Of ‘The Virus Situation’

UNITED STATES - JULY 2: Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, arrives for the Senate Judiciary Committee markup of the “Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies (EARN IT) Act of 2020,” and judicial nominations in Russell Building on Thursday, July 2, 2020.(Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
UNITED STATES - JULY 2: Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, arrives for the Senate Judiciary Committee markup of the Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies (EARN IT) Act of 2020, and judicial no... UNITED STATES - JULY 2: Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, arrives for the Senate Judiciary Committee markup of the Eliminating Abusive and Rampant Neglect of Interactive Technologies (EARN IT) Act of 2020, and judicial nominations in Russell Building on Thursday, July 2, 2020.(Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
July 6, 2020 5:56 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Monday said that he has decided against attending this year’s Republican National Convention for the first time in 40 years because of “the virus situation.”

Grassley, who has attended every RNC since taking office in 1980, told reporters during a conference call on Monday morning that “I’m not going to go” to the convention in light of surging cases of the coronavirus across the country, according to the Des Moines Register.

This year’s RNC is set to be held in Jacksonville, Florida in late August after being moved from Charlotte, North Carolina. The Republican National Committee announced the move after both Gov. Roy Cooper (D) and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles expressed concerns over holding the convention amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week, Jacksonville mandated that face masks be worn in public and indoor locations in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as Florida continues experiencing a record surge in cases.

On Monday, Grassley told reporters that moving the convention to Jacksonville is “probably the right thing to do” since it makes sense to hold the convention in a place “where the governor feels that it’s safer,” according to the Des Moines Register.

Grassley reportedly added that he thinks Republicans should have a convention but that it should be made “as safe as possible” with face masks and social distancing.

Grassley told reporters that he will wear masks at events across the state over the next two weeks, according to the Des Moines Register, but the paper reported that he doesn’t believe people can be forced to wear masks.

Grassley said he will encourage attendees of his county visits to wear masks and social distance.

“There’s generally a rule that if you’re six feet apart you don’t have to wear a mask, but I think doing both makes common sense and I’m going to encourage people to do both,” Grassley said, according to the Des Moines Register.

Grassley’s office did not immediately respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30