Latest
on February 22, 2018 in National Harbor, Maryland.
36 mins ago
House To Seek Full Circuit Review Of McGahn Ruling As DOJ Cites It In Other Subpoena Cases
UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 17: Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, conducts a news conference in Russell Building on student athlete compensation on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. NCAA president Mark Emmert and Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., also attended. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
2 hours ago
Romney Says There’s ‘No Question’ That Burisma Probe ‘Appears Political’
HAMTRAMCK, MI-JANUARY 27: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stands on stage at an event where General Motors announced that GM’s Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant will build the all-electric Cruise Origin self-driving shuttle on January 27, 2020 in Hamtramck, Michigan. GM will invest $2.2 billion at the Detroit-Hamtramck plant and 2200 jobs for an all-electric future for electric pickups, SUVs, and autonomous vehicles. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)
3 hours ago
Michigan Governor Joins Biden ‘Parade’ Ahead Of State’s Primary

Graham ‘Would Encourage’ Trump To Make Science-Based Coronavirus Comments

President Donald Trump pretends to check his watch after Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) mentioned upcoming Senate votes during an event about judicial confirmations on November 6, 2019. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
By
|
March 5, 2020 3:46 p.m.
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) encouraged President Donald Trump to say things about a fatal respiratory virus that are actually based on science instead of a “hunch.”

On Thursday, reporters asked Graham for his response to Trump’s efforts to minimize the World Health Organization’s (WHO) estimated 3.4% death rate of reported COVID-19 cases worldwide.

“I listen to the scientists when it comes to the numbers,” Graham said. “And I would encourage the President, if he’s going to report things, to make sure the science is behind what he’s saying.”

Trump had appeared on Fox News host Sean Hannity’s program the night before, during which the President asserted that the 3.4% figure “is really a false number.”

“Now this is just my hunch, but based on a lot of conversations with a lot of people that do this, because a lot of people will have this, and it’s very mild,” he told Hannity. “They’ll get better very rapidly, they don’t even see a doctor, they don’t even call a doctor, you never hear about those people.”

Watch Graham below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriter:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: