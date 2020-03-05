Trump Tries To Downplay Coronavirus Death Rate, Claims Virus Is ‘Not That Severe’

Latest
on December 11, 2018 in Washington, DC.
President Donald Trump shrugs while speaking in the Oval Office on December 11, 2018. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
March 5, 2020 8:22 a.m.
President Donald Trump wants America to believe that COVID-19 really isn’t that big a deal.

During an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday night, Trump cast doubt on the World Health Organization’s (WHO) estimated 3.4% global death rate of reported COVID-19 cases.

“I think the 3.4% is really a false number,” he told Hannity. “Now this is just my hunch, but based on a lot of conversations with a lot of people that do this, because a lot of people will have this, and it’s very mild.”

“They’ll get better very rapidly, they don’t even see a doctor, they don’t even call a doctor, you never hear about those people,” he continued. “So you can’t put them down in the category, the overall population in terms of this Corona flu, or virus.”

Trump went on to argue that the real death toll was much lower than the WHO’s estimate.

“I think the number, personally, I would say the number is way under 1%,” he said.

“A lot of people don’t report because they get the coronavirus and they get better relatively quickly, not that severe,” Trump claimed later.

Tedros Adhanom, the director-general of the WHO, had given the figure during a press briefing on Tuesday.

“Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died,” Adhanom told reporters. “By comparison, seasonal flu generally kills far fewer than 1% of those infected.”

As TPM’s Josh Marshall points out, the word “reported” is key. The total number of cases are likely higher.

Watch Trump below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
