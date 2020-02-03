Graham Says Senate Intel Committee Will Call Whistleblower To Testify

The Senate Intelligence Committee is going to call the whistleblower whose complaint sparked the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump to testify, according to Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“The House Intel Committee, excuse me, the Senate Intel Committee under Richard Burr has told us that we will call the whistleblower,” Graham told Fox News “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo on Sunday.

The Republican senator, a strident opponent of Trump’s impeachment, said he wanted to “find out how all this crap started.”

“If the whistleblower is a former employee–associate of Joe Biden, I think that would be important,” he said. “If the whistleblower was working with people on [Rep. Adam Schiff]’s staff that wanted to take Trump down a year and a half ago, I think that would be important.”

Senate Intelligence Committee Richard Burr (R-NC) has said that while he does want to hear from the whistleblower, he wants the person’s identity to remain anonymous.

There has been no evidence that the whistleblower conspired with Joe Biden or Schiff, who serves as House Intelligence Committee chair and lead investigator in the impeachment investigation, when he or she filed a complaint about Trump’s infamous phone call with the Ukrainian president on July 25.

Additionally, Democrats no longer feel that the whistleblower is relevant to the impeachment case now that multiple witness testimonies have corroborated his or her account of the call.

Nevertheless, Trump’s Republican allies in Congress, particularly Graham, have been fixated on unmasking the whistleblower ever since the impeachment process against the President began.

Watch Graham below: