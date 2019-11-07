Burr Breaks From Trump And Graham, Says Whistleblower Shouldn’t Be Exposed

On Thursday, Senate Intelligence Committee Chair Richard Burr (R-NC) said the whistleblower who sparked the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump should stay anonymous to the public.

“We protect whistleblowers,” the Republican senator told reporters, according to The Hill. “We protect witnesses in our committee.”

Unlike President Donald Trump and Senate Judiciary Chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Burr said he “never” believed that the whistleblower’s identity ought to be revealed to the public.

Last week, the whistleblower’s lawyers announced that their client would be willing to answer written questions from Burr’s committee and the House Intelligence Committee.

Trump has been demanding for the whistleblower’s unmasking for months while Graham, the President’s top defender in the Senate, has vowed to force the whistleblower to testify publicly in front of his committee.