WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 5: Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) walks to the Senate floor for a cloture vote on the nomination of Supreme Court Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court, at the U.S. Capitol, October 5, 2018 in Washington, DC. The Senate voted 51-49 in a procedural vote to advance the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
1 hour ago
Collins: Trump's Call For China To Investigate Biden Was 'Completely Inappropriate'
2 hours ago
McConnell Fundraising Ad Promises To Kill Impeachment Efforts In The Senate
3 hours ago
'Senator Johnson, Please!': Chuck Todd Loses Temper With GOP Sen. During Stormy Interview

Graham Wants To Make Whistleblowers Publicly Testify In Impeachment Inquiry

Senate Judiciary Committee member Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) delivers remarks about Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh during a mark up hearing in the Senate on September 28, 2018. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
October 6, 2019 4:50 pm
Senate Judiciary chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC) pledged on Sunday to subpoena the two whistleblowers at the heart of the House’s impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump and force them to testify in public.

“If the whistleblower’s allegations are turned into an impeachment article, it’s imperative that the whistleblower be interviewed in public, under oath and cross-examined,” Graham told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” host Maria Bartiromo. “Nobody in America goes to jail or has anything done to them without confronting their accuser.”

The Republican senator, one of Trump’s most diehard loyalists in Congress, argued that the whistleblowers need to publicly testify “so the public can judge their credibility.”

“If that doesn’t happen in the House, I will make sure it happens in the Senate,” he said.

Graham confirmed he would use his subpoena power as Senate Judiciary chair to do so.

“Who are these people? Where did they come from? Are they tied to [ex-CIA director John Brennan] at all?” Graham asked. “These are questions I’d like to know.”

Graham’s comments echo Trump’s demands to “meet” the first whistleblower behind the complaint about his call with Ukraine, even though whistleblower law entitles him or her to anonymity to protect from retaliation.

“We’re trying to find out about a whistleblower,” Trump told reporters last week.

Mark Zaid, the lawyer representing both the first whistleblower and now a second (whom he says has “first-hand” information), confirmed on Sunday that the new whistleblower “made a protected disclosure under the law and cannot be retaliated against.”

Watch Graham below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
