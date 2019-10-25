Whistleblower No Longer Central To Impeachment Case

Latest
October 25, 2019 8:59 am
The whistleblower who touched off the powder keg of Ukraine scandal revelations and resulting impeachment inquiry has become increasingly irrelevant to the investigations, likely to his relief.

According to the Washington Post, Democrats now feel that that initial complaint has been sufficiently bolstered by Trump administration officials’ hearings that the whistleblower’s in-person testimony — and, potentially, unmasking — is redundant.

Republicans, on the other hand, are rabid as ever in their desire to reveal the whistleblower’s identity, one tactic in a broader attempt to undermine the inquiry.

Earlier this week, a mob of House Republicans stormed a SCIF where testimony related to the impeachment inquiry was taking place in an attempt to spread their specious argument that these proceedings are beyond the pale in their lack of transparency. In reality, many Republicans sit on all of the committees spearheading the inquiry and are included in the testimonies.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City.
