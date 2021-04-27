Latest
22 mins ago ago
Right-Wing Media Now Weaponizes Science To Manufacture New Outrage: Masks Are ‘Child Abuse’
CHEYENNE, WY - JANUARY 28: Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks to a crowd during a rally against Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on January 28, 2021 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Gaetz added his voice to a growing effort to vote Cheney out of office after she voted in favor of impeaching Donald Trump. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)
35 mins ago ago
‘Ghost’ Candidate Ran In Race With Gaetz Buddy Until Indictments Started Dropping
6 hours ago ago
Biden To Raise Minimum Wage For Federal Contractors To $15 Hourly

GOP Doctors’ Caucus Puts Out PSA Urging Constituents To Get COVID Vaccine

(Screenshot: Senator Roger Marshall, M.D./YouTube)
By
|
April 27, 2021 9:36 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

The Republican Doctors’ Caucus put out a PSA on Monday endorsing the COVID-19 vaccine amid higher rates of vaccine hesitancy among Republican-identifying Americans — especially the men — compared to the rest of the population.

In the ad, caucus chairs Reps. Andy Harris (R-MD) and Michael Burgess (R-TX) and several other members highlight the safety of the vaccine and the government’s “vigorous and transparent” process of making it.

The PSA is largely framed around how receiving the vaccine will lead Americans to regain “freedom” and “end the government’s restrictions on our freedoms.”

“I hope you’ll join me, along with over a hundred million Americans, in choosing to receive the vaccine so we can throw away our mask and live life as free as we did before,” the lawmakers say at the end of the video.

The effort was spearheaded by Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), according to Punchbowl. The ad is currently just online, though Punchbowl reports that it may be aired on TV.

The PSA is part of some Republican lawmakers’ push to combat their voters’ disproportionate refusal to receive the vaccine after ex-President Donald Trump downplayed the importance of getting vaccinated and refused to receive the shot publicly.

“I’m a Republican man and I want to say to everyone, we need to take this vaccine,” Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) said earlier this month. “These reservations need to be put aside because the only way, I think, we get to finally put this pandemic in the rearview mirror is with herd immunity.”

Watch the PSA below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: