Latest
nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Trump in the 2020 election. A pro-Trump mob later stormed the Capitol, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Five people died as a result. (Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)
2 hours ago ago
Half Of GOPers Embrace Myths Trump Pushed Surrounding Capitol Attack
2 hours ago ago
McConnell Rants That Businesses Are ‘Bullying’ America By Criticizing GA GOP’s Voting Restrictions
4 hours ago ago
Sanders: I Have ‘No Problem’ Going To WV To Push Manchin Toward Progressive Goals

McConnell Hits Back At GOP Hesitancy Against COVID-19 Vaccines

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) holds a press conference following the Senate GOP policy luncheon in the Rayburn Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Mitch McConnell
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) holds a press conference following the Senate GOP policy luncheon in the Rayburn Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 2, 2021 in Was... WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 02: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) holds a press conference following the Senate GOP policy luncheon in the Rayburn Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill on March 2, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
April 5, 2021 1:24 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Monday addressed his concerns surrounding polls showing COVID-19 significant vaccine hesitancy among Republicans, especially men, many of whom are supporters of former President Trump.

During a press conference in Lexington, Kentucky, McConnell raised concerns about vaccine hesitancy among Republican men, citing an unnamed program he watched last week that brought up the issue.

McConnell urged Republican men to put aside their reservations so that the public can move on from the pandemic.

“I’m a Republican man and I want to say to everyone, we need to take this vaccine,” McConnell said. “These reservations need to be put aside because the only way, I think, we get to finally put this pandemic in the rearview mirror is with herd immunity.”

McConnell also expressed his confidence in Dr. Anthony Fauci, who became a target of conservatives due to the nation’s top infectious disease expert refuting Trump’s downplaying of the pandemic that has killed more than 550,000 Americans thus far.

“I think he’s the principal person we’ve relied on the last couple of years,” McConnell said. “That’s become somewhat controversial, I gather. But, we have to take advice from somebody and for myself, looking at his history and background, he’s the most reliable witness I’ve seen.”

Last week, the Biden administration announced an ad campaign aimed at combatting vaccine hesitancy after the President set a new goal of administering 200 million doses into Americans’ arms by his 100th day in office and directed local officials to make all adults eligible for vaccinations no later than May 1.

Despite reportedly having quietly received COVID-19 vaccinations in January before leaving the White House, Trump did not publicly urge Americans to get vaccinated until his remarks at CPAC in February, saying “everyone should go get your shot.”

Trump was notably absent from a vaccine ad campaign last month featuring former presidents to boost confidence around the inoculation. After months of relative silence, the former president finally “recommended” the public to get vaccinated during an appearance on Fox News last month.

Watch McConnell’s remarks below:

Key Coronavirus Crisis Links

TPM’s COVID-19 hub.
Josh Marshall’s Twitter List of Trusted Experts (Epidemiologists, Researchers, Clinicians, Journalists, Government Agencies) providing reliable real-time information on the COVID-19 Crisis.
COVID-19 Tracking Project (updated data on testing and infections in the U.S.).
Johns Hopkins Global COVID-19 Survey (most up to date numbers globally and for countries around the world).
Worldometers.info (extensive source of information and data visualizations on COVID-19 Crisis — discussion of data here).
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
GET 30% OFF PRIME
Rejoin and get 30% off an annual membership
Rejoin and get 30% off an annual membership