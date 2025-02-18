Latest
2 days ago
GOP Sens Worried About Trump’s NIH Cuts Turn To Limp Public Negotiations With RFK, Trump
2 days ago
Trump Official Destroying USAID Secretly Met With Christian Nationalists Abroad In Defiance Of US Policy
4 days ago
Two Jan. 6 Boosters Are Now Trump Appointees Strangling USAID From The Inside

Another Prominent Fed Prosecutor Resigns In Protest Of Trump Admin Political Interference

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 18: The Department of Justice (DOJ) building on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
By
|
February 18, 2025 2:10 p.m.
14
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

A federal prosecutor in charge of the criminal division in the Washington, D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office resigned on Tuesday following her refusal to follow a Donald Trump administration directive to freeze assets of a Biden-era administration grant initiative, the Washington Post and Reuters reported. 

The resignation is the latest of several similar resignations and dismissals at the Justice Department in recent days and the most recent example of a DOJ career prosecutor resigning to resist improper political interference from the Trump administration. The resignation highlights the ongoing erosion of Justice Department independence from the White House under Trump. 

Denise Cheung reportedly refused an order from Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove and interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin to launch an investigation into the Biden-era Environmental Protection Agency funding decisions. Details are still unfolding, but specifically, the resignation is connected to the Justice Department’s recent effort to assist EPA administrator Lee Zeldin’s push to rescind $20 billion in grants already awarded by the Biden administration to fund climate projects. 

The former New York congressman and current EPA administrator posted a video on Twitter last week claiming, without evidence, that the Biden administration had improperly doled out the grants before the former president left office. In the video, Zeldin announced his plans to refer the matter to the inspector general’s office and to work with the DOJ on clawing back the money and contracts tied to the Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund. DOJ has the authority to freeze assets but only after it has found evidence that the funds are tied to criminal activity, according to the Post. 

Cheung and Martin reportedly disagreed about “whether she was delaying efforts to order a financial institution to halt spending transfers pending further investigation, or seeking to reach a compromise by taking steps she believed were ethical and appropriate,” in the Washington Post’s words. 

In an email to colleagues, obtained by the Post, Cheung did not specify her reason for resigning. “I took an oath of office to support and defend the Constitution, and I have executed this duty faithfully,” the email reads. 

In a letter offering her resignation to Martin, Cheung reportedly made it clear she was resigning due to the improper request from the Trump administration, Reuters reported.

Per Reuters: 

In a letter to the interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin reviewed by Reuters, the office’s criminal chief Denise Cheung wrote that the Trump administration had ordered her to investigate a government contract awarded during Joe Biden’s administration and pursue a freeze of the recipient’s assets.

She said that neither request was supported by the evidence, which she said she was provided with by the Deputy Attorney General’s office.

Neither the White House nor the Justice Department responded to TPM’s request for comment. 

Cheung’s resignation comes only one day after President Donald Trump announced the nomination of Martin to permanently head the D.C. US Attorney’s  office. His chances of being confirmed in the Senate are unclear.  

Martin, who has been a face of the ‘Stop the Steal Movement’ also has a long history of January 6 denialism and has defended January 6 rioters in court. Martin had tasked Cheung and another prosecutor with investigating how January 6 prosecutors charged rioters from that day. 

Cheung’s resignation comes against the backdrop of recent resignations of federal prosecutors who refused to comply with orders from acting deputy AG Bove, to dismiss the criminal case against New York Mayor Eric Adams.

14
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
Khaya Himmelman is a reporter at TPM, based in New York. She previously covered politics and misinformation for The Messenger, Grid, and The Dispatch.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
14
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. Donnie’s playbook prior to the election: Condemn others for “politicizing” the Department of Justice

    Donnie’s playbook post-election: Politicize the Department of Justice

  2. Pretty good chance that whatever Boll Weevil gave her was something the dogebros dug up and didn’t understand.

  3. I’m going to point this out again, as bad as Ed Martin is, he’s an equal opportunity messer upper. If he’s involved things don’t always, most of the time, don’t go along his path to the intended outcome. Having Martin as the US Attorney in DC may be actually good for the country.

  4. So, is this administration going to be able to freeze the assets of anyone they don’t like? They’re into our IRS and SSA data. How long before phony charges start getting brought against anyone who ever registered as a Democrat or signed a petition they don’t like?

  5. Avatar for daled daled says:

    Charges coming in 3…2…1…

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

8 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for daled Avatar for eldonlazar Avatar for lastroth Avatar for topchap Avatar for dangoodbar Avatar for benthere Avatar for tiowally Avatar for txlawyer Avatar for john_adams

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: