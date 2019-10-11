‘Fox & Friends’ Stokes Trump’s Latest Whistleblower Theory

President Trump may be feuding with Fox News. But he can still count on the “Fox & Friends” hosts to have his back.

During a Friday morning segment, the hosts of Trump’s favorite morning show weighed in on a Washington Examiner article published Thursday that claims the whistleblower whose complaint spurred House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry had a professional relationship with former Vice President Joe Biden.

Trump peddled the unfounded claim the night before at his re-election campaign rally Thursday in Minneapolis.

“On Capitol Hill, there is a guessing game,” “Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy said Friday while speculating the whistleblower’s identity. “There are a lot of people who think they know who this person is.”

Doocy then shared his two cents on the Washington Examiner report claiming that the whistleblower “had a professional relationship” with the then-vice president.

“They said that former CIA officer, given what is known about the whistleblower, he no doubt worked with Joe Biden when he was vice president,” Doocy said.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt read a section of the Examiner article aloud, quoting a source who said there is “absolutely no doubt” that Biden and the whistleblower would have worked together.

Co-host Brian Kilmeade added that the House Democrats “still don’t have the case” for impeachment “even though they have the votes and they will go ahead and do it.”

“They still don’t have strong enough case,” Kilmeade said, before pointing to Thursday’s indictment of two Rudy Giuliani clients on campaign finance violations. The pair was involved in Giuliani’s effort to drum up bogus allegations against the Bidens in Ukraine.

Watch the “Fox & Friends” segment below:

"Fox & Friends" hosts repeat Trump's whistleblower claim pic.twitter.com/cmzHJrsu2R — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 11, 2019

Doocy previously said that the Ukraine scandal is “really off the rails wrong” only if Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine on the condition that the Ukrainian government investigate Biden.

Earlier this week, the lawyers representing the whistleblower hit back at Trump and his allies’ for accusing the whistleblower of having a political bias.

The whistleblower’s lawyers, Andrew Bakaj and Mark Zaid, said in a statement that their client has “never worked for or advised a political candidate, campaign, or party.”