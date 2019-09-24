Doocy Thinks Ukraine Scandal Is ‘Off The Rails Wrong’ If One Aspect Is True

Latest
September 24, 2019 10:21 am
“Fox and Friends” host Steve Doocy, who President Donald Trump ranked 12/10 for loyalty, responded to the Trump-Ukraine scandal Tuesday.

During a “Fox and Friends” segment, the co-hosts weighed in on the Washington Post’s Monday night report that Trump personally ordered a hold on about $400 million in military aid to Ukraine for about a week before he had the now-infamous phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

After co-host Ainsley Earhardt said that the Ukraine scandal is “like saying [co-hosts] Brian or Steve, you’re going to lose your job because of a conversation that someone says you promised someone, but we don’t know what you said,” Doocy said that the scandal is “really off the rails wrong” only if Trump withheld military aid to Ukraine on the condition that the Ukrainian government investigate former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

“If the President said I will give you the money but you have got to investigate Joe Biden, that is really off the rails wrong,” Doocy said. “But if it’s something else, you know it, would be nice to know what it is.”

Summer Concepcion is TPM's front page editor, based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
