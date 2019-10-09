Latest
8 mins ago
Trump Will Cooperate With Impeachment If ‘Rules Are Fair,’ Whatever That Means
UNITED STATES - JULY 30: Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., speak in support of Air Force Gen. John E. Hyten, who has been accused of sexual assault, during his Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing to be vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, in Dirksen Building on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. McSally has said that she was raped while serving in the Air Force. Army Col. Kathryn Spletstoser, who has accused Hyten of sexual assault, attended the hearing. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
1 hour ago
Sen. Martha McSally Now Striking A Softer Tone On Impeachment Inquiry
2 hours ago
CBS Publishes Version Of Whistleblower’s Memo About Ukraine Call

Whistleblower Lawyers Speaks Out Against Trump Accusations Of ‘Bias’

President Donald Trump speaks to the press during Finnish President Sauli Niinisto's visit to the White House on October 02, 2019. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
By
|
October 9, 2019 6:09 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

The lawyers representing the whistleblower at the heart of House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry on Wednesday hit back at President Donald Trump and his allies’ attacks accusing the whistleblower of having a political bias.

The lawyers, Andrew Bakaj and Mark Zaid, released a statement addressing an Axios report alleging that Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson had told lawmakers the whistleblower had “some type of professional relationship” with a 2020 Democratic candidate, along with Atkinson’s assessment that “some indicia of an arguable political bias” from the whistleblower (whose complaint Atkinson ultimately deemed to be credible).

Bakaj and Zaid said their client has “never worked for or advised a political candidate, campaign, or party” and has worked with elected officials (not candidates) on both sides of the aisle.

They also said that the whistleblower had “voluntarily provided” his or her career information to Atkinson “order to facilitate an assessment of the credibility of the complaint.”

“To date, virtually every substantive allegation has been confirmed by other sources,” Bakaj and Zaid wrote. “For that reason the identity of the whistleblower is irrelevant.”

Read the statement below:

Author Headshot
Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York. She previously worked for Vocativ, USA Today and NY1 News.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: