Trump Complains About The Intel Inspector General He Himself Appointed

President Donald Trump (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
By
|
October 9, 2019 1:44 pm
President Donald Trump on Wednesday blamed his own intelligence community inspector general on Wednesday for the House impeachment inquiry into Trump’s Ukraine dealings.

The President retweeted his son Donald Trump Jr.’s link to an Axios story, which reported that ICIG Michael Atkinson had told lawmakers the whistleblower behind the explosive complaint about Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president had “some type of professional relationship” with a 2020 Democratic candidate.

“Why doesn’t the ICIG do something about this Scam?” Trump tweeted. “He should have never let it start, a Dem Hoax!”

According to the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel written opinion about the complaint, Atkinson had noted in his review that he had found “some indicia of an arguable political bias” from the whistleblower “in favor of a rival political candidate” but still found the complaint to be credible.

Additionally, Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire told Congress that he believed both Atkinson and the whistleblower “acted in good faith.”

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
