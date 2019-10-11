Trump Uses Rally To Lob More Attacks Against The Bidens

President Donald Trump on Thursday added more fuel to fire in his escalating attacks against former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.



Trump railed against the Bidens during a campaign re-election rally in Minneapolis Thursday night, during which he called Hunter Biden a loser and floated the idea for a t-shirt that says “Where’s Hunter?”

The President launched his latest insults amid House Democrats ramping up their impeachment inquiry spurred by Trump’s infamous July phone call in which he pressured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky to manufacture bogus allegations against the Democratic frontrunner.

Trump’s insults against the Bidens turned crude during the rally. He claimed that Biden “was never considered smart” nor “a good senator” and that he “was only a good vice president because he knew how to kiss Barack Obama’s ass.”

Trump also claimed that “the Bidens got rich” while “America got robbed” as the President peddled an unfounded claim from an unspecified report that Biden colluded with the whistleblower whose complaint spurred the impeachment inquiry.

“A brand new report just came out as I’m walking on the stage — hard to believe, actually. It turns out that Joe Biden was vice president, he worked with the so-called whistleblower,” Trump said. “This is nothing but a partisan witch hunt sabotaged and I’m sure they’re going to say ‘totally unsubstantiated.'”

Watch Trump’s insults below:

Trump rails against the Bidens at Minneapolis rally pic.twitter.com/nT41DgAioj — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 11, 2019

Trump: Biden "worked with the so-called whistleblower." pic.twitter.com/4i1qQpdrZ6 — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) October 11, 2019

Trump’s latest Biden insults come a day after the former Vice President finally came around to supporting the House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.