Flynn Insists He Wasn’t Endorsing A Coup When He Endorsed A Coup

Disgraced ex-Trump adviser Michael Flynn tried to claim on Monday that he wasn’t throwing his support behind a potential coup in the U.S. like the one that occurred in Myanmar in February.

“Let me be VERY CLEAR – There is NO reason whatsoever for any coup in America, and I do not and have not at any time called for any action of that sort,” Flynn wrote via Telegram. “Any reporting of any other belief by me is a boldface fabrication based on twisted reporting at a lively panel at a conference of Patriotic Americans who love this country, just as I do.”

“I am no stranger to media manipulating my words and therefore let me repeat my response to a question asked at the conference: There is no reason it (a coup) should happen here (in America),” he continued.

Except that’s not how he responded to the question.

During a pro-Trump event filled with MAGA hardliners and QAnon adherents, an attendee asked Flynn during a panel, “I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here.”

“No reason,” the ex-Trump adviser replied as the crowd cheered. “I mean, it should happen here. No reason. That’s right.”

Let’s roll the tape:

Here is the video of former national security advisor Michael Flynn saying that he thinks a coup like the coup in Myanmar should happen in the US. pic.twitter.com/7mGYjfXg18 — Mamie 😌 (@MC_Hyperbole) May 30, 2021

The inflections in Flynn’s response makes it obvious he was telling the attendee there was “no reason” the coup that happened in Myanmar can’t happen in the U.S. and that it “should happen here.”

And Flynn endorsing a coup isn’t exactly outside the realm of possibility — he urged Trump to “immediately declare a limited form of Martial Law” for “the sole purpose of having the military oversee a national re-vote” in December in order to overturn the 2020 election.