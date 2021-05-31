Flynn Suggests That Myanmar-Like Coup ‘Should Happen’ In US To Cheering Crowd

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn told a cheering crowd over the weekend that a coup like the one that happened in Myanmar in February “should happen” in the United States.

“I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here” an audience member said, prompting the crowd to cheer, as captured in a video of the event.

“No reason,” responded Flynn. “I mean, it should happen here.”

Here is the video of former national security advisor Michael Flynn saying that he thinks a coup like the coup in Myanmar should happen in the US. pic.twitter.com/7mGYjfXg18 — Mamie 😌 (@MC_Hyperbole) May 30, 2021

QAnoners have reportedly been praising the coup for months and advocating for a similar one to happen in the United States.

In February, Myanmar’s military overthrew its democratically elected government, arresting its leaders. Since then, protesters have taken to the streets and security forces killed hundreds of people.

Flynn made the comments during the “For God & Country Patriots Roundup” in Dallas, an event star-studded with celebrities of the hard-right, MAGA universe and QAnon circles. The organizers have reportedly denied that it’s a QAnon event, though the movement’s tagline was featured prominently in the event’s advertising and one of the organizers, John Sabal, frequently uses variations of “QAnon John” in his social media accounts.

Texas GOP chairman Allen West and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) were also slated to speak.

Flynn, seen as a hero by QAnon believers, was the headliner. Sabal described the planned attendance of him and his family in reverent tones while advertising the event in April.

“I’m beyond honored,” Sabal said during an interview, shaking his head. “I don’t even have the words for it.”