Flynn Suggests That Myanmar-Like Coup ‘Should Happen’ In US To Cheering Crowd

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 12: Former General Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s recently pardoned national security adviser, speaks during a protest of the outcome of the 2020 presidential election outside the... WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 12: Former General Michael Flynn, President Donald Trump’s recently pardoned national security adviser, speaks during a protest of the outcome of the 2020 presidential election outside the Supreme Court on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) MORE LESS
May 31, 2021 1:21 p.m.

Former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn told a cheering crowd over the weekend that a coup like the one that happened in Myanmar in February “should happen” in the United States.

“I want to know why what happened in Myanmar can’t happen here” an audience member said, prompting the crowd to cheer, as captured in a video of the event.

“No reason,” responded Flynn. “I mean, it should happen here.”

QAnoners have reportedly been praising the coup for months and advocating for a similar one to happen in the United States.

In February, Myanmar’s military overthrew its democratically elected government, arresting its leaders. Since then, protesters have taken to the streets and security forces killed hundreds of people.

Flynn made the comments during the “For God & Country Patriots Roundup” in Dallas, an event star-studded with celebrities of the hard-right, MAGA universe and QAnon circles. The organizers have reportedly denied that it’s a QAnon event, though the movement’s tagline was featured prominently in the event’s advertising and one of the organizers, John Sabal, frequently uses variations of “QAnon John” in his social media accounts.

Texas GOP chairman Allen West and Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) were also slated to speak.

Flynn, seen as a hero by QAnon believers, was the headliner. Sabal described the planned attendance of him and his family in reverent tones while advertising the event in April.

“I’m beyond honored,” Sabal said during an interview, shaking his head. “I don’t even have the words for it.”

Author Headshot
Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a D.C. reporter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
