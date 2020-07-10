Fox Host On Trump Tax Ruling: Now SCOTUS Has Been Infiltrated By The ‘Deep State!’

Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs railed against the Supreme Court on Thursday, suggesting the justices are now part of the amorphous “deep state” conspiracy and claiming they executed a coordinated effort with “radical” Democrats to undercut President Trump.

In a 7-2 ruling on Thursday, the Supreme Court upheld a New York prosecutor’s criminal subpoena for Trump’s tax returns, but justices left plenty of room for Trump’s legal team to jam up the enforcement of the subpoena with more legal maneuvering. Similarly, the high court punted on a case involving congressional subpoenas for Trump’s financial records.

But that didn’t stop the Fox Business host from spouting a conspiracy-laced hot take on the Supreme Court Thursday night during an interview with conservative reporter John Solomon. (As you may recall, Solomon’s largely unsubstantiated writings on the Biden family and Ukraine fueled much of Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani’s pressure campaign in the country, which ultimately formed the basis of the House’s impeachment inquiry.)

“Let’s talk about the bureaucracy. The deep state extends, obviously, to the Supreme Court,” Dobbs said Thursday evening.

Fox Business host Lou Dobbs accused the SCOTUS for being apart of "the deep state" in a Thursday interview, railing on the justices for ruling in favor of a NY prosecutor's demands to subpoena for Trump's tax records. pic.twitter.com/yXW3Yk6gWS — TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) July 10, 2020

It’s worth noting that both Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch — Trump nominees — sided with the majority in the tax return case. In a Tulsa campaign rally speech last month Trump boasted that the pair were “two great Supreme Court judges.”

Dobbs has repeatedly ranted about the Supreme Court in recent weeks. Last month the Fox host launched an attack on John Roberts, whom he claimed “has lost his mind” after the chief justice ruled against ending DACA — an Obama-era program which protects some undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children from deportation — and for safeguarding workplace protections for LGBT people.

On Thursday night, Dobbs ramped up his attack on the court — suggesting that the SCOTUS was kidding no one in its decision to allow “left-winger” District Attorney of Manhattan Cyrus Vance the room to obtain tax records, while simultaneously ruling that Congress does not have that power. In reality, the court ruled that Congress does have the authority to subpoena the financial documents, but the court kicked this specific case back to the lower courts — a decision that will prevent lawmakers from accessing those records until after the 2020 election.

Dobbs then accused the Manhattan DA of coordinating his efforts to take down the President with the “radical Dems on Capitol Hill.”

Dobbs’ aggressive defense of the President paid off. Hours later, Trump praised Dobbs in a Friday morning tweet about his upcoming book entitled, “The Trump Century.”

Thanks Mr. President…you're the best! #MAGA #AmericaFirst The Trump Century Pre-order on Amazon, Barnes and Noble worldwide! https://t.co/IRNPMBt1OT — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) July 10, 2020