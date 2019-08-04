Latest
2 hours ago
Texas GOPers Punt On Gun Control After El Paso; Point To Mental Health, School Prayer
4 hours ago
Beto Says Trump Is ‘Encouraging’ White Supremacist Violence With His Racism
5 hours ago
Texas Police Believe Shooter May Be Responsible For Anti-Immigrant Manifesto
news

‘Completely Preventable’: Dayton Mayor Pleads Congress To Address Shootings

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
By
August 4, 2019 3:01 pm
JOIN TPM FOR JUST $1

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley (D) on Sunday pushed lawmakers to take action in the wake of a shooting in her city in Ohio that left 10 people dead earlier that morning.

Whaley told NBC News host Chuck Todd that the shooting was the second tragedy to hit her city this summer, the first being a devastating tornado.

“The difference is that one of these tragedies was completely preventable and one of these tragedies has happened now 250 times this year in our country,” she said. “And yet nobody can do anything about it.”

In the final moment of her interview, Whaley pleaded for Washington to do something to prevent future deadly shootings.

“How many cities have to go through mass shootings before somebody does something to change the law?” she asked.

Texas Republican lawmakers have responded to the shooting in El Paso (which occurred less than 24 hours before the Dayton shooting) by avoiding the topic of gun control and instead putting the blame on mental health and video games.

The gunman opened fire at a busy district in Dayton around 1 AM on Sunday, killing nine people and injuring over 20. He was fatally shot by the police. Authorities are still determining his motive.

Watch Whaley below:

More News
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: