Police Respond To Active Shooter In El Paso Walmart

JOEL ANGEL JUAREZ/AFP
By
August 3, 2019 2:49 pm
Police on Saturday responded to an active shooter situation in a mall in El Paso. Local NBC affiliate KTSM reported that 18 people had been shot in a Walmart in the mall, though that number had not been confirmed elsewhere. CNN reported there are “multiple fatalities.”

Photo and video from the scene showed a large police and medical response.

The El Paso Police Department cautioned on its Twitter account at 2:11 p.m. Eastern time, just past noon in El Paso, that the scene was still active.

The department first acknowledged the shooting a few minutes past 1 p.m. Eastern time, 11 a.m. in El Paso.

Several outlets have identified the Walmart at the Cielo Vista Mall as the scene of the shooting.

NBC News reported that FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the scene alongside the El Paso Police Department.

USA Today noted that, in addition to the shooting massacre that left three dead in Gilroy, California last weekend, the situation Saturday also followed the shooting deaths of two people in a Mississippi Walmart on Tuesday.

Rep. Veronica Escobar (D-TX), who represents El Paso, ended a town hall event 15 miles from the mall after being “asked by law enforcement to just send everybody home,” she told the crowd, the Washington Post reported.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX), who lives in El Paso, said upon taking the stage at an AFSCME candidate forum in Las Vegas that he had “just learned” about the situation. Las Vegas was the scene of the largest mass shooting in modern American history in 2017 when a gunman killed 58 people at a music festival.

“It’s a real reminder of what’s most important at the end of the day for all of us,” O’Rourke said.

This post has been updated. 

