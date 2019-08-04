Nine People Killed In Mass Shooting In Ohio Less Than 24 Hours After El Paso Massacre

This story has been updated.

Ohio authorities said that a gunman opened fire in a busy district in Dayton early Sunday morning, resulting in nine deaths and at least 26 people injured.

The massacre comes less than a day after the shooting in El Paso, Texas, that left 20 people dead.

Police fatally shot the gunman minutes after he began firing. They said he seemed to be acting alone, and that his motive is currently unknown.

The gunman, who wore body armor and had multiple magazines, targeted a popular Dayton neighborhood filled with bars and restaurants. According to authorities, thousands of people visit the area during the summer.

Dayton mayor Nan Whaley told reporters that the death count would’ve been much higher if the police hadn’t taken immediate action.

“Time and again, I as mayor have been amazed by Dayton first responders,” she said during a news conference. “If Dayton Police hadn’t gotten to the shooter in under a minute, hundreds of people could be dead.”

President Donald Trump tweeted on Sunday morning, “God bless the people of El Paso Texas. God bless the people of Dayton, Ohio.”