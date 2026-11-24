Most people have heard of the census, the massive, door-to-door survey of the whole U.S. population that is taken every 10 years and determines how many seats each state gets in Congress. The annual American Community Survey is consequential in less-publicized, but highly tangible ways — and experts say that after several shakeups at the Census Bureau, this data, which helps inform everything from small business development decisions to which congested intersections local governments fix, is in flux.

“It is a critical resource for the day-to-day functioning of America and the long-term health and wellbeing of its economy,” Andrew Reamer, research professor at the George Washington University Institute of Public Policy, told TPM. “You screw up the ACS, you increase the likelihood you’re gonna screw up the efficiency of day-to-day functioning.”

The American Community Survey, or ACS, is conducted each year and is the most comprehensive survey of American residents. It used to be included on the long form of the 10-year census but became its own entity in 2005. For two decades, it has provided researchers, policymakers, elected officials and corporations with the most detailed U.S. demographic information available, collecting data on everything from work commutes and educational attainment to household income. It has also included a question about citizenship since its inception.

So many entities use ACS data in so many ways that threats to the timeliness and quality of the information released could have far-reaching consequences. Local planners rely on ACS data to help determine whether to expand highway lanes, members of Congress use it to understand how best to accommodate their constituencies, and school districts nationwide use it to help determine how many children in their communities are living in poverty, which helps provide resources to those districts, according to Reamer.

“One result of the delay in the ACS is that the allocation of federal funding will become less fair, because it’s based on old data,” Reamer said.

Annual ACS data is released in batches. First comes the one-year estimates, usually in September. That’s followed by anonymized survey respondent data released with the most specificity possible, then two sets of data products based on five-year estimates.

But ongoing delays have alarmed the tight-knit community of government outsiders who work very closely with the Census Bureau data. In September, more than 100 interest groups coordinated by The Census Project sent a letter to Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick decrying the wait. Data from 2025 was published at the end of October, six weeks later than the normal publishing timeline, potentially upsetting tight policymaking deadlines.

Data scientists and policy researchers are now waiting for the next round of ACS data dumps, which would’ve normally been scheduled for December. So far the release date on the Bureau’s calendar is listed as “TBD.”

The Census Bureau did not respond to TPM’s request for comment.

Exacerbating community concern is the recent and mysterious departure of the long-time head of the ACS. That power vacuum, combined with an amalgam of changes viewed as widely unhelpful and unprecedented for a survey that’s essential for the work of diverse stakeholders, has left those data users on edge, especially in light of the Trump administration’s ongoing attacks on federal data.

“Nobody likes uncertainty,” said Claire McKay Bowen, a senior fellow at NORC at the University of Chicago who specializes in data governance and privacy. “Having that delay causes anxiety for people.”

An Unpopular Rule Change and an Indefinite Data Delay

Trouble with the ACS began with the Commerce Department’s announcement of a widespread and highly unusual ban on an umbrella of statistical privacy techniques called differential privacy used at the Census Bureau and the Bureau of Economic Analysis. The techniques were designed to allow federal statisticians to publish detailed data about people on as granular a level as a city block, while protecting the identity of individuals. They let school districts know, for example, how many kindergartners to expect from a specific community ahead of a new school year.

Like a growing number of policy decisions coming from the top of President Donald Trump’s administration, the differential privacy ban’s origins can be traced back to the fringes of the internet. Right-wing influencers and interest groups have been pushing false, unfounded conspiracy theories about how the highly-scientific techniques allegedly shift national political power in favor of Democrats by adding people to blue-state populations during the 10-year census population count. (One peddler of this conspiracy theory retracted his assertion after being contacted by TPM.)

Statisticians must now use less sophisticated techniques including coarsening, which obscures the most micro-level data on communities, and suppression, which eliminates entire sets of data about communities when necessary to protect individual privacy and when no other alternative for privacy protection exists. Experts previously told TPM that detailed demographics about rural communities, racial and ethnic minorities, and even veterans could be lost as a result.

The Census Bureau announced in August that it was delaying the release of the first batch of 2025 ACS data as it scrambled to accommodate this unprecedented internal order.

“I think one aim of the Trump people is to raise questions about the unbiased nature of the data,” Reamer said. He added that the administration is looking “to bias the data, and they don’t mind that that actually raises in people’s heads questions about the reliability of the data.”

Changes to privacy protections could compromise not only the timing of the data releases, but also the quality of them, Salil Vadhan, a computer scientist who advised the Census Bureau on its use of differential privacy, told TPM in August.

The American Community Survey “is something that’s much, much harder to protect using coarsening and suppression because of how rich that survey is,” Vadhan said. “And in order to protect that, I fear that very, very aggressive coarsening and suppression is going to be needed to make sure that that doesn’t violate confidentiality as required.”

Other changes to the ACS are of a piece with the Trump administration’s crusade against what it’s deemed as diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, which by the administration’s definition have been anything that supports underrepresented racial, ethnic and gender groups. An update to how the Census Bureau collects data on race and ethnicity — which would’ve added categories for Middle Eastern and North African respondents as well as expanded categories for other racial and ethnic groups, and altered the way Hispanic populations were categorized — was scrapped after it’d been decades in the making. The Bureau is also proposing several ground-shaking changes to the decennial census, including ceasing the collection of race and ethnicity data entirely.

Longtime ACS Head ‘Pushed Out’

The Census Bureau fell victim to the government staffing massacre that the Department of Government Efficiency carried out throughout 2025 under the unproven guise of reducing federal spending and deficits. The Bureau lost hundreds of career staffers, including scores of top officials. One report published at the end of 2025 estimated the Bureau lost 15% of its workforce.

“When you have fewer staff and you don’t have the full leadership field, that makes it tough,” Bowen said. “That [throws] further uncertainty into the mix.”

The head of the ACS, Donna Daily, left her post on Friday, Nov. 13, according to several people familiar with her departure who spoke with TPM on the condition of anonymity for fear of professional retribution. Accounts from people both inside and outside the Bureau with knowledge of Daily’s exit vary: Some people who spoke with TPM said Daily clashed with political appointees at the Bureau over the differential privacy order. A number of Census Bureau positions have been converted to political appointments or are newly created political positions, including a deputy director position held by Michael Lachanski, a former two-time fellow at the conservative Claremont Institute.

Others claimed her departure was caused by more generalized tension between the 36-year Census Bureau veteran and the new administration. Most accounts noted that Daily was escorted out of the Bureau, which would be atypical treatment for a retiring staff member. Michael Schneider, a former longtime Associated Press reporter who covered the Census Bureau, reported on his Substack, Count of Counting, that Daily was “pushed out” by Trump appointees.

“If you’re missing your head baker who knows how to get the mix going, or get the product out, that’s a lot of expertise.… That is going to cause chaos,” Bowen said of Daily’s departure.

An email to Daily’s census.gov address went unreturned.