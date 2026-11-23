Eric Ueland, President Donald Trump’s last-minute pick to lead the Government Accountability Office (GAO), has convinced at least one of his Republican critics to support his nomination.

Sen. John Curtis (R-UT) expressed doubts last week over Ueland’s ability to be a bipartisan comptroller general, saying he was concerned Ueland was a “partisan pick for a very bipartisan office.”

The GAO is a nonpartisan legislative branch agency that basically acts as a watchdog over how federal taxpayer dollars are spent. It has been a thorn in the Trump administration’s side, repeatedly calling it out for impoundment violations.

Less than a week later, Curtis said he is now ready to support one of Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director Russ Vought’s top deputies for a 15-year term as comptroller general, after getting commitments that Ueland would uphold the GAO’s “independence.”

“The Senate has a responsibility to ensure that the person it confirms to this 15-year appointment can give Congress an impartial accounting of the executive branch, regardless of who is in the White House,” Curtis said in a statement to Punchbowl. “Given his appointments in and affiliations with the current Administration, I needed clear commitments from Mr. Ueland that he would uphold that independence — which he provided. If his nomination comes before the full Senate, I intend to vote yes and will exercise any oversight authority necessary to ensure he keeps his word.”

But Ueland’s confirmation is still not a done deal.

Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) said last week that he would not allow GOP efforts to speedily confirm Ueland, vowing to block him from being included in the nominations package Senate Republicans are hoping to pass before the end of the year.

“I’ve already issued a presumptive hold if it comes out of committee,” Tillis said Thursday night. “I won’t allow him to go through en bloc.”

Tillis added he has concerns over whether Ueland would be able to lead the watchdog agency in an objective manner.

“I just can’t imagine that he could withstand the pressure that would come from the people that put him there and the relationships he has,” Tillis said, seemingly referring to his current position as a top deputy to Vought. “I think we need somebody more independent for that office to have credibility.”

With just a few weeks left in the lame duck session, there is little time left for Republicans to get the nomination through on its own, making it harder for Ueland to be confirmed for the job. Stripping him out of a nominations package also robs Ueland of the protection of being in a package that senators have to take or leave as a whole.

Senate Democrats, of course, have also expressed vehement opposition to Ueland’s rushed and partisan nomination, as well as his ability to run what is supposed to be a nonpartisan agency that regularly scrutinizes the agency Ueland currently works for.

Ueland’s “record as the top official of the Office of Management and Budget — an agency that routinely flaunts congressional oversight, has stonewalled GAO audits and defied Congress’s constitutional authority to direct spending — undercuts any credibility he could possibly have to lead the GAO,” Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Ranking Member Gary Peters (D-MI) said on Thursday.

“Someone with his partisan record deserves more scrutiny, not less. These actions are embarrassing. They’re shameful for anyone who cares about the independence of the legislative branch,” Peters added. “And if this committee moves forward with this nomination, it will do an irreversible damage to the GAO and to Congress’s ability … to provide a meaningful check on this, as well as future presidents.”