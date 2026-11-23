Trump’s Impunity Spree

President Trump is overriding and undermining his own government to cozy up to his buddy Jensen Huang and juice the stock market for his own benefit — and even some of his allies in Congress are raising questions about his actions.

Not long after Nvidia announced this morning that the board had voted to reinstate the disgraced Huang as the company’s president and CEO, Trump called into CNBC to blather live on air about what a great guy, a genius, a brilliant man his friend Jensen Huang is. Trump claimed credit for pressuring the Nvidia board to bring Huang back, and waved away concerns about reported suspected Chinese intelligence asset Alice Huang honey-trapping him and selling out U.S. national security. Even worse, Trump told the CNBC hosts that he had assured board members that Jensen Huang would not be investigated. Note he didn’t say he would pardon Huang, and insisted he didn’t use the word “prosecute.” He did, he said, provide “assurance” that Huang would be “absolutely fine.” To cap it all off, Trump claimed that investigators felt Huang had been “exonerated.”

In other words, Trump went on TV to claim credit for pressuring a private company to reinstate a CEO who was under investigation by the federal government, and that the CEO no longer had to worry about those investigations, which include national security breaches, violations of the Export Control Act, and a reported Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into Nvidia’s accounting practices. In further undermining federal investigations of Huang, Trump wrote on Truth Social this morning that “The United States Government has no reason to believe that Jensen’s return to NVIDIA poses any risk to National Security,” and that “The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct.”