The Mother of All Cover-Ups

With so much to hide, the Trump White House is running scared from oversight by the incoming Democratic Congress, and it shows in the form of performative preemptive resistance that it hopes will run out the clock on the Trump II presidency.

It’s a cover-up on a scale never before witnessed in American history, backstopped by a Justice Department under the thumb of the Trump White House that will never prosecute and a Supreme Court that granted wide-ranging presidential immunity.

On the heels of the mockable threats to prosecute members of Congress for congressing come two new moves by the White House to interpose itself between Congress and potential witnesses to Trump II wrongdoing. The first was a directive from new Trump Chief of Staff Stephen Miller that federal government employees can’t testify to Congress without pre-approval from the White House.

Then on Friday came a new executive order to try to keep government contractors from talking to congressional investigators. Titled “Protecting the Executive’s Privileges and Enhancing Efficiencies in Federal Contracting,” the new EO purports to require contractors to notify the White House of “any pending or future congressional request.”

Perhaps most importantly, the EO attempts to smother congressional oversight under a blanket of executive privilege. It purports to require government contractors to “abide by any instructions received from the White House and contracting agency related to the withholding of communications that the White House or the agency has determined are protected by executive privilege.”

As we discussed here last week, government contractors, subcontractors, vendors, and suppliers are a prime target for congressional oversight — a way around the White House’s challenges to congressional subpoenas and spurious executive privilege claims. Recognizing that vulnerability, the Trump White House is now trying to cow government contractors into either not cooperating or slow-rolling their cooperation with Congress — or at the very least to coerce them into giving the White House a heads up on congressional inquiries.

As Georgetown law professor Steve Vladeck observes, the Miller directive and new EO work together to ensure “that nothing reaches Congress until the White House clears it. That isn’t the law, and it has never been executive branch practice during any prior administration. As with so many other things these days, we’re in uncharted territory on the separation of powers arguments.”

We’re starting to test the logical extremes of the unitary executive theory and whether executive privilege shields the entire executive branch from routine congressional oversight.

A separate “Fact Sheet” issued by the White House positions the EO as protection against “congressional overreach” — which, it needs to be said, hasn’t even happened since the new Congress hasn’t been sworn in yet. It’s couched in terms of protecting “Americans’ confidential information” from “unauthorized disclosure” to “unauthorized third parties,” including “members of Congress.”

To give the EO some teeth, it explicitly threatens government contractors, as former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance notes:

[T]he administration puts the full weight of economic blackmail behind its plan for keeping Congress in the dark about what it’s been up to. The punishment for contractors that respond to Congress’ lawful demands without executive branch approval includes termination or cancellation of contracts and blackslisting (called debarment) of contractors so they can no longer do any work with the federal government.

While there’s an almost comical level of gamesmanship and trolling in trying to shut down all avenues to congressional oversight, it’s ultimately a quite serious attempt to cover up the sins of the first two years of Trump’s second term, when the GOP Congress abdicated its constitutional oversight responsibilities.

Running out the clock is part of the cover-up. Every skirmish — whether directly between Congress and the White House or indirectly between the White House and third party witnesses who work for the government or government contractors — delays the ultimate reckoning for the depredations of the Trump II presidency.

Good Riddance

Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC), an 11-term incumbent, has lost her re-election bid following a recount. The race in the NC-05 was finally called over the weekend, and Foxx conceded to her Democratic challenger, Chuck Hubbard.

By the Numbers: 2026 House Election

7: The number of House seats Democrats flipped in North Carolina in this election.

45: How many seats Democrats added in the House

258: The number of House seats now held by Democrats, with four races still to be decided

1990: The last election in which Democrats won more House seats than they did in this election.

Quote of the Day

“To state the obvious, barring any serious medical issue, we need every Republican to be here to faithfully complete our two-year term.”—Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), struggling to get his conference to show up for the lame-duck session

Things That Make You Go, Hmmm …

Outgoing Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and her family sold the D.C. rowhouse where she has lived while in Congress to a mystery buyer in June for $900,000 over the list price, the WaPo reports.

Jan. 6 Never Ends

The Trump DOJ continues to “investigate” the 2020 presidential election.

On Friday, the FBI conducted a two-hours-plus interview of Richard Barron, the former elections director for Fulton County, Georgia, the NYT reports: “In attendance were two F.B.I. agents and two federal prosecutors, including Dan Bishop, a former congressman from North Carolina and Trump loyalist who was appointed in April as the Justice Department’s top election fraud prosecutor, Mr. Barron said.”

Barron agreed to the do the interview voluntarily and not under subpoena, he said.

In recent days, federal agents have contacted two other Fulton County officials who worked on the 2020 election, according to the NYT: Nadine Williams, who is now the head of the county’s elections division, and Ralph Jones, who was the county’s voter registration chief.

Trump DOJ Watch

Broadview 6: U.S. District Judge April Perry will herself investigate whether the Trump DOJ lied to her about the Broadview 6 prosecution, rejecting a last-minute bid by Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward for her to appoint a special master to do the work. In denying Woodward’s motion on Friday, Judge Perry wrote:

The Government has known for more than five months that the Court planned to hold a hearing regarding the conduct of the federal prosecutors in this matter, and for more than three months that potentially privileged communications would be at issue during that hearing.Despite this, the Government waited until 6:50 p.m. the night before potentially privileged materials would be tendered to the Court to file its motion. The request is therefore untimely. Moreover, the substance of the motion reflects a basic misapprehension about what a special master does.

The Retribution : Harry Litman writes about “The Grand Conspiracy’s Grand Collapse.”

: Harry Litman writes about “The Grand Conspiracy’s Grand Collapse.” ABA: In a memo last week, acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter urged Trump DOJ employees not to cite American Bar Association materials, according to Bloomberg, which obtained a copy of the memo. “Department reliance on ABA materials risks legitimizing the ABA and its positions,” McCotter wrote.

Unreal

The Nvidia board has reinstated Jensen Huang as CEO, saying it had “received input from senior levels of the United States government” that made it “confident that Mr. Huang’s reinstatement poses no national security risk.” Huang’s reinstatement came after President Trump posted Sunday night on social media that he hoped the board would rehire Huang.

Treating Canada Like a Punching Bag

In a classified memo last week, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth imposed new restrictions on the U.S.-Canada defense relationship, including limiting social engagements between American and Canadian service members, such as attending conferences or academic events, the WaPo reports.

D’oh!

A man carelessly working on his laptop on the DC Metro train revealed a draft plan for executive firings and sweeping changes at the National Museum of American History, ProPublica reports.

News? Tips? Feedback? Please let me know. For sensitive information, use the encrypted methods here.