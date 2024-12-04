Trump’s Joke Of A Pick For The Pentagon Is Deeply Imperiled

A lot of things happened. Here are some of the things. This is TPM’s Morning Memo. Sign up for the email version.

Trump Prepares To Pull Out The Rug On Hegseth

The presumptive nomination of Pete Hegseth for secretary of defense appears to be swirling down the toilet amid reports that Donald Trump is considering replacing him with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) – and has already spoken to DeSantis about the role.

With Hegseth’s confidential sexual assault settlement that he didn’t disclose to the Trump transition team, the multiple reports of his public drunkenness in previous jobs, and an old email from his own mother denouncing his chronic mistreatment of women, the real black mark here is on Trump for nominating Hegseth in the first place. Duh.

Let’s run through the particulars:

Hegseth Out? DeSantis In?

The WSJ was first to report last evening that Trump was “considering” replacing Hegseth with DeSantis, citing “people familiar.” Politico and NYT followed with similar reporting. The Bulwark is reporting this morning that Trump and DeSantis have “personally discussed” the top Pentagon spot: “The talks, relayed by four sources briefed on them, are in their advanced stages.”

GOP Senators Signaling Hegseth Can’t Be Confirmed

The writing is already on the wall on Capitol Hill. How could it not be given the array of allegations against Hegseth on top of his total lack of experience and general callowness? Here’s the latest:

“As many as six Senate Republicans, perhaps more, are currently not comfortable supporting Hegseth’s bid to lead the Pentagon as new revelations about his past continue to be made public, three Republican sources with direct knowledge of his nomination process said.”–NBC News

“One Senate Republican, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations, said that Hegseth would have a “hard time” getting confirmed and described some members as ‘wild cards.'”–WaPo

“No Republicans have said they will not support Hegseth, but even some of the GOP senators closest to Trump, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, are now wondering whether Hegseth can survive the tightrope walk to confirmation, sending an ominous signal for the incoming White House.”–CNN

“He is in a deep hole with Republican senators, one GOP official told us, and there is rising doubt inside the transition that he will be able to dig his way out — particularly with the women senators who are his biggest skeptics.”–Playbook

The Hits Keep On Coming

Hegseth’s drinking concerned his colleagues at Fox News, according to a new report from NBC News:

Two of those people said that on more than a dozen occasions during Hegseth’s time as a co-host of “Fox & Friends Weekend,” which began in 2017, they smelled alcohol on him before he went on air. Those same two people, plus another, said that during his time there he appeared on television after they’d heard him talk about being hungover as he was getting ready or on set. … Three current employees said his drinking remained a concern up until Trump announced him as his choice to run the Pentagon, at which point Hegseth left Fox.

Vanity Fair’s Gabriel Sherman reports on the first of Hegseth’s three marriages, which Sherman’s sources said included serial infidelity by Hegseth.

Trump’s Easiest Way Out

Hegseth’s failure to alert the Trump transition to his settlement of a 2017 sexual assault allegation has always seemed like a potent leverage point for scuttling the nomination. Deceiving the boss ain’t a good look in general, but in the upside-down Trump world it also gives Trump a way to kick Hegseth to the curb without having to give credence to the underlying allegations.

“Mr. Trump has made clear to people close to him that he believes Mr. Hegseth should have been more forthcoming about the problems he would face getting confirmed, according to two people with knowledge of his thinking,” the NYT reports.

Trump II Clown Show

Florida Sheriff Chad Chronister withdrew as Trump’s presumptive nominee for DEA administrator after criticism from the right over his strict enforcement of COVID restrictions early in the pandemic.

“President-elect Donald Trump offered billionaire investor Stephen Feinberg the job of deputy defense secretary, said people familiar with the matter, a decision that could elevate a longtime political supporter with investments in defense companies that maintain lucrative Pentagon contracts.”–WaPo

Aaron Blake: It’s not just Kash Patel. Many Trump picks have suggested retribution.

Did Trump Really Agree To FBI Background Checks?

The Trump transition announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with the Justice Department to submit nominees to the FBI for background checks – but it’s not at all clear whether this means all nominees will be vetted in this manner:

“Despite the signing of the agreement, it remains unclear whether Mr. Trump’s team plans to send the names of all officials requiring a security clearance or Senate confirmation to the F.B.I. for vetting. The announcement did not say whether Mr. Trump would require his appointees to undergo the process or was simply allowing the F.B.I. to begin looking at those who are willing to submit to its scrutiny.”–NYT

“Some of Trump’s Cabinet nominees are opposed to submitting themselves to an FBI check until the bureau is revamped by his chosen director, two sources close to the transition team told Semafor. In addition, as of Tuesday the Trump transition team was still looking into tapping into the private sector to conduct background checks on some of its nominees.”–Semafor

Corruption Watch

“Chinese cryptocurrency entrepreneur Justin Sun invested $30 million in President-elect Donald Trump’s crypto project three weeks after the election, helping Trump make a potentially hefty profit.”–WaPo

Hunter Biden Judge Slams Pardon

U.S. District Judge Mark Scarsi, overseeing the federal tax case against Hunter Biden in California, recognized the efficacy of President Biden’s pardon of his son but not before delivering a sharp rebuke to the president.

Today To The Supreme Court: Transgender Rights

TPM’s Kate Riga previews the Supreme Court oral arguments today over a Tennessee law that bans gender-affirming care for minors. Follow along with Kate’s live-blogging of the oral arguments at 10 a.m. ET.

Cry Me A River

Mitch McConnell cries foul after two Democratic federal judges cancel their retirement plans after Trump’s election victory.

Good Read

WSJ: The Israeli Investigator Who Delivered Dirt on Exxon's Enemies

A 102-Second Meditation

The winners and runners-up in the Royal Society Publishing Photography Competition for scientific images:

