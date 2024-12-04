LIVE COVERAGE

Supreme Court Hears Major Trans Rights Case

December 4, 2024
December 4, 2024
A red-letter trans rights case comes to the Supreme Court Wednesday, one that could have ramifications for sex discrimination more broadly if the right-wing supermajority sides with Tennessee.

U.S. v Skrmetti is nominally about Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors, an echo of laws passed in many red and purple states. Biden’s Department of Justice, along with a few trans kids, is challenging the ban.

The case is the first bombshell on the Court’s docket this term.

Follow along with our live coverage:

Listen along at 10 am E.T. here

Comments Continue Discussion

Notable Replies

  2. Avatar for davidn davidn says:

    So, a group of religious fanatics on the Supreme Court hear a complicated case involving human sexuality where a group is demonized because they are 1) a minority and 2) misunderstood 3) the latest right-wing bugbear.

    What could possibly go wrong?/s

  3. “Rational basis” review = The state can do whatever it wants.

    (But for one or two Kennedy gay rights opinions from the 90s, including the Colorado discrimination amendment case.)

  4. Of course he did, shades of Dobbs.

    Uh Oh: Roberts Opens With A ‘Shouldn’t We Leave It To The States?’ Argument

  5. But her emails.

