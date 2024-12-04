Supreme Court Hears Major Trans Rights Case

A red-letter trans rights case comes to the Supreme Court Wednesday, one that could have ramifications for sex discrimination more broadly if the right-wing supermajority sides with Tennessee.

U.S. v Skrmetti is nominally about Tennessee’s ban on gender-affirming care for minors, an echo of laws passed in many red and purple states. Biden’s Department of Justice, along with a few trans kids, is challenging the ban.

The case is the first bombshell on the Court’s docket this term.

Follow along with our live coverage:

Listen along at 10 am E.T. here.