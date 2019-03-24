Latest
16 mins ago
Barr Letter: Mueller Found No Russia-Trump Camp Coordination
19 mins ago
READ: Barr’s Letter To Congress On Mueller Report
28 mins ago
READ: Barr Sends Congress Letter On Mueller Report
livewire

WH Social Media Director Dan Scavino: ‘As We Already Knew, NO COLLUSION!’

By
March 24, 2019 4:01 pm

Dan Scavino, the White House social media director, sent this from his personal Twitter account:

Comments
