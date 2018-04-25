WaPo: Giuliani Met With Mueller Tuesday To Discuss Potential Trump Interview

Rudy Giuliani, who recently joined President Donald Trump’s legal team dealing with special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe, met with Mueller on Tuesday, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.

Giuliani reopened negotiations with Mueller over a potential interview between Mueller’s team and the President, the Post reported, but cautioned the special counsel that Trump and his advisers had voiced “ongoing resistance” to an interview, in the Post’s words.

The Post cited three unnamed people familiar with the talks and noted that Giuliani had “pressed Mueller for clarity” on when the probe would end.

Trump’s lawyers have long insisted, incorrectly, that they expected the part of Mueller’s probe involving Trump would be over “expeditious[ly].”

Before FBI agents raided Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen’s home, office and hotel earlier this month as part of a months-long criminal probe, Trump’s team had been in talks with Mueller about a potential interview. The raids, which Trump called “an attack on our country,” reportedly put the fate of that interview in question.

The Post reported Wednesday that Mueller “reiterated” his desire for an interview with Trump as part of his probe of potential obstruction of justice.